    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    My Fellow Warriors

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Defense Health Agency Command Senior Enlisted Leader Force Master Chief PatrickPaul (PaP) Mangaran explains why he calls every teammate – whether they wear a uniform or not – a Warrior. Being a Warrior means an unwavering commitment. Whether it’s to readiness and integrity, defending our nation, to family and teammates, or to your own principles, Warriors are tough. They serve with honor and dedication, sacrificing and protecting, constantly striving and improving. Warriors exhibit resilience and pure grit when faced with adversity. The work they do is vital to generating and sustaining warfighter readiness as DHA delivers on its sacred trust: to keep our warfighters, medical teams, and ourselves in the fight.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 12:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994995
    VIRIN: 260204-D-D0202-7995
    Filename: DOD_111510259
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: US

