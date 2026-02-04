My Fellow Warriors

Defense Health Agency Command Senior Enlisted Leader Force Master Chief PatrickPaul (PaP) Mangaran explains why he calls every teammate – whether they wear a uniform or not – a Warrior. Being a Warrior means an unwavering commitment. Whether it’s to readiness and integrity, defending our nation, to family and teammates, or to your own principles, Warriors are tough. They serve with honor and dedication, sacrificing and protecting, constantly striving and improving. Warriors exhibit resilience and pure grit when faced with adversity. The work they do is vital to generating and sustaining warfighter readiness as DHA delivers on its sacred trust: to keep our warfighters, medical teams, and ourselves in the fight.
