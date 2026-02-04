(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll Video: US Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District Conducts Washington Aqueduct Tour for Army Leader Professional Development

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Video by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District officers tour water treatment operations at the Washington Aqueduct's Dalecarlia Water Treatment Plant in Washington, D.C., Jan. 30, 2026, during an Army Leader Professional Development event. Lt. Col. Mark Pollak, Deputy District Engineer for USACE Baltimore District, led seven uniformed military officers through the historic facility in structured training designed to build competent, character-driven leaders through education, training, and experience. Trina Littlejohn, chief of staff at the Washington Aqueduct, guided participants through the complete water treatment process from Potomac River intake through chemical treatment, sedimentation, and filtration to the clear basins that distribute drinking water to the greater Washington, D.C., area. The LPD event exposed officers from project management, engineering, real estate, and headquarters divisions to the strategically important facility's operations, highlighting the intricate chemical treatment processes that ensure safe, high-quality drinking water for millions in the nation's capital. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994993
    VIRIN: 260130-A-SE916-2003
    Filename: DOD_111510238
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District

