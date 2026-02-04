1st Lt. Sarah Plantamura, a project engineer assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District Fort Meade office from Minnesota, discusses her experience during an Army Leader Professional Development tour at the Washington Aqueduct's Dalecarlia Water Treatment Plant in Washington, D.C., Jan. 30, 2026. Lt. Col. Mark Pollak, Deputy District Engineer for USACE Baltimore District, led seven uniformed military officers through the historic facility in structured training designed to build competent, character-driven leaders through education, training, and experience. Trina Littlejohn, chief of staff at the Washington Aqueduct, guided participants through the complete water treatment process from Potomac River intake through chemical treatment, sedimentation, and filtration to the clear basins that distribute drinking water to the greater Washington, D.C., area. Plantamura explained that her normal duties as a project engineer would not typically bring her to facilities like the Washington Aqueduct, highlighting the importance of the LPD event in exposing officers from various divisions to the strategically important asset's operations and the intricate chemical treatment processes that ensure safe, high-quality drinking water for millions in the nation's capital. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 12:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|994991
|VIRIN:
|260130-A-SE916-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111510230
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District Officer Discusses Washington Aqueduct Tour Experience, by David Adams and Jeremy Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.