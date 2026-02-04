British Royal Engineer Shares Insights from US Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District Washington Aqueduct Tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Sam McAvoy, Royal Engineers, from Warrington, England, shares his perspective during an Army Leader Professional Development tour at the Washington Aqueduct's Dalecarlia Water Treatment Plant in Washington, D.C., Jan. 30, 2026. McAvoy is completing a nine-month industrial placement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District as part of his professional engineer training through the Royal School of Military Engineering in Chatham, England. Lt. Col. Mark Pollak, Deputy District Engineer for USACE Baltimore District, led seven uniformed military officers through the historic facility in structured training designed to build competent, character-driven leaders through education, training, and experience. Trina Littlejohn, chief of staff at the Washington Aqueduct, guided participants through the complete water treatment operation from intake flumes at the Dale Collier Reservoir through laboratory testing, sedimentation tanks, and filtration systems. The British Army mechanical engineer described the west filter building as his favorite part of the tour, noting the amazing historical significance and engineering achievement of a facility still operating to supply millions with drinking water and fire suppression capabilities. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)