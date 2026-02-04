(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 Force Design Update

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Video by Cpl. Michael Bartman 

    Marine Corps Combat Development and Integration

    The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, published the 2025 Force Design Update, which lays out how the Marine Corps is aggressively pursuing modernization initiatives to ensure it remains a globally responsive, naval expeditionary force. These efforts are crucial for maintaining readiness and lethality in an era of rapidly evolving technology and increasingly capable adversaries. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)

    The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Audio Machine: Stand Back performed by Paul Dinletir, Benjamin Matthew Knorr/audiomachine.com and Ride or Die performed by Paul Dinletir, Andres Gutierrez Moreno/audiomachine.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 13:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994985
    VIRIN: 260204-M-AV203-2655
    Filename: DOD_111510127
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Force Design Update, by Cpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

