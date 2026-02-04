(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A video invite for Advanced Manufacturing Program Office (AMPO) Technical Interchange Meeting (TIM)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    A video invite for the Combat Readiness Directorate’s Advanced Manufacturing Program Office (AMPO) Technical Interchange Meeting (TIM), taking place in February 2026. Combat Readiness is part of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 13:21
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 994983
    VIRIN: 260203-F-OD898-2005
    Filename: DOD_111510106
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A video invite for Advanced Manufacturing Program Office (AMPO) Technical Interchange Meeting (TIM), by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RSO
    AFLCMC
    Advanced Manufacturing
    Rapid Sustainment Office

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video