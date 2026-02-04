(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spc. Payne explains the Sentinel Radar

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Capt. Russell ShirleyJones 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Soldier Spc. Damien Payne assigned to Charlie Battery, 6th Battalion, 56th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division explains the AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel during civilian led unmanned aerial vehicles demonstration at Fort Hood, TX, Jan. 29, 2026. The AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel is a mobile 3D radar that provides full-circle surveillance for detecting and tracking aircraft, missiles, drones and helicopters. (U.S. video by Capt. Russell Shirley-Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 11:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 994979
    VIRIN: 260129-A-MF603-4597
    Filename: DOD_111510069
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Payne explains the Sentinel Radar, by CPT Russell ShirleyJones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Defense Artillery
    1st Cavalry Division
    Fort Hood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video