Spc. Payne explains the Sentinel Radar

U.S. Soldier Spc. Damien Payne assigned to Charlie Battery, 6th Battalion, 56th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division explains the AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel during civilian led unmanned aerial vehicles demonstration at Fort Hood, TX, Jan. 29, 2026. The AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel is a mobile 3D radar that provides full-circle surveillance for detecting and tracking aircraft, missiles, drones and helicopters. (U.S. video by Capt. Russell Shirley-Jones)
|01.29.2026
|02.04.2026 11:20
|Interviews
|994979
|260129-A-MF603-4597
|DOD_111510069
|00:00:00
|TEXAS, US
|0
|0
