(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Office B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Video by Airman Samir Harris 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Stephanie Abdul-Zahir, medical detachment support NCOIC, works at her desk at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2026. Abdul-Zahir ensures medical readiness and support for all personnel, maintaining the health and resilience of her fellow Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Samir Harris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 13:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994972
    VIRIN: 260204-Z-PT179-1001
    Filename: DOD_111509952
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Office B-Roll, by Amn Samir Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    b-roll
    medical admin
    Air National Guard
    Airmen
    U.S. Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video