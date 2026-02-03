(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Military Community & Family Policy visits MCB Quantico Barber Gym

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    Stephen Simmons, deputy assistant Secretary of War for Military Community & Family Policy, visits the Marine Corps Base Quantico Barber Gym on MCB Quantico, Virginia, Jan. 20, 2025. This visit by the DASW included multiple tours of establishments with a focus on how the commissary, Child Development Center and fitness center benefit and improve the lives of our military and their families. The tour of the fitness center focused on the force readiness and fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 10:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994964
    VIRIN: 260120-M-SD553-4998
    Filename: DOD_111509911
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Military Community & Family Policy visits MCB Quantico Barber Gym, by Cpl Joshua Munsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fitness center
    Stephen Simmons
    MCB Quantico
    Barber Gym
    USMCNews
    DASW

