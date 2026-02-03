Consultants from Booz Allen Hamilton with experience in opposition force use of drones in modern-day tactics teach a basic counter unmanned aerial systems (c-UAS) and drone course to 3rd Infantry Division and 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Soldiers at 33rd Air Base, Powidz, Poland. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 10:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994963
|VIRIN:
|260123-A-BY519-2810
|Filename:
|DOD_111509909
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|PL
|Hometown:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Preparing for the Future Fight, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS
