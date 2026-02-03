(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Preparing for the Future Fight

    POLAND

    01.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Consultants from Booz Allen Hamilton with experience in opposition force use of drones in modern-day tactics teach a basic counter unmanned aerial systems (c-UAS) and drone course to 3rd Infantry Division and 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Soldiers at 33rd Air Base, Powidz, Poland. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 10:15
    Location: PL
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    This work, Preparing for the Future Fight, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    c-UAS
    counter unmanned aerial systems

