    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Mast Time Lapse

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Najwa Ziadi 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) time lapse on the flight deck aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Guzman)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 10:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994959
    VIRIN: 260123-N-OG606-1002
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111509877
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Mast Time Lapse, by PO2 Najwa Ziadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sunset
    time lapse
    RCOH
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

