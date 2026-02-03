(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    February 2026 Golden Sword

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Happy February!

    This month brings several announcements and changes across the #MICC—all part of the Army's ongoing transformation efforts. Hear from the MICC command team as they share what's next for the command in the February 2026 Golden Sword video.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 09:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994958
    VIRIN: 260122-O-HP256-7497
    Filename: DOD_111509853
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    February
    MICC
    Army Contracting
    Golden Sword
    ContractingforSoldiers
    ArmyTransformation

