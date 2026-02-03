(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-ROLL: CGC Hawser Conducts Winter Operations in New York City

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET New York

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hawser crew conducts operations in New York City to support safe navigation during winter weather conditions, February 3, 2026. Hawser, a 65-foot harbor tug homeported in Bayonne, New Jersey, is designed with a reinforced hull to conduct icebreaking operations and keep vital waterways open throughout the Sector New York area of responsibility. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 09:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994957
    VIRIN: 260203-G-ID129-7607
    Filename: DOD_111509843
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: US

    Icebreaking
    OP RENEW
    New York City
    (WYTL-65610) Hawser

