B-ROLL: CGC Hawser Conducts Winter Operations in New York City

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hawser crew conducts operations in New York City to support safe navigation during winter weather conditions, February 3, 2026. Hawser, a 65-foot harbor tug homeported in Bayonne, New Jersey, is designed with a reinforced hull to conduct icebreaking operations and keep vital waterways open throughout the Sector New York area of responsibility. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)
