LRMC medical team performs PRK surgery B-Roll

U.S. Airmen assigned to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center perform photorefractive keratectomy eye surgery at LRMC, Germany, Feb. 4, 2026. PRK is a safe, outpatient laser eye surgery that corrects nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism by permanently reshaping the surface of the cornea. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
