    LRMC medical team performs PRK surgery B-Roll

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.02.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center perform photorefractive keratectomy eye surgery at LRMC, Germany, Feb. 4, 2026. PRK is a safe, outpatient laser eye surgery that corrects nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism by permanently reshaping the surface of the cornea. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 09:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994950
    VIRIN: 260204-F-VY348-8193
    Filename: DOD_111509711
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    TAGS

    Eye exam
    PRK
    LRMC
    LRMC Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    photorefractive keratectomy

