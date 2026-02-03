Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class USNS Henry J. Kaiser (TAO-187) in the Arabian Sea, Jan. 31, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zoe Simpson)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 06:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994944
|VIRIN:
|260131-N-OR861-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111509591
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Abraham Lincoln Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea with Henry J. Kaiser, by SA Zoe Simpson, identified by DVIDS
