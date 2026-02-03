Abraham Lincoln Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea with Henry J. Kaiser

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class USNS Henry J. Kaiser (TAO-187) in the Arabian Sea, Jan. 31, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zoe Simpson)