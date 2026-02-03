(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Flight Operations

    AT SEA

    01.30.2026

    Video by Seaman Daniel Kimmelman 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts routine flight operations in the Arabian Sea, Jan. 30, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 06:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994941
    VIRIN: 260130-N-NH911-1001
    Filename: DOD_111509586
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: AT SEA

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Flight Operations, by SN Daniel Kimmelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    USS Abraham Lincolm
    CENTCOM
    ABECSG2526

