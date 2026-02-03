(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    260114-SDB-DustyTrail

    GREECE

    01.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristine McDavid 

    AFN Souda Bay

    Television spot featuring Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristine McDavid and Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaak Martinez reminding sailors of N.S.A. Souda Bay to keep their base vehicle pass and inspection up to date. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristine McDavid.)

    vehicle inspection
    NSA Souda Bay
    Visitor Control Center
    nsa souda bay afn

