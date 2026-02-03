260114-SDB-DustyTrail

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Television spot featuring Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristine McDavid and Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaak Martinez reminding sailors of N.S.A. Souda Bay to keep their base vehicle pass and inspection up to date. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristine McDavid.)