    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service   

    The innerworkings at the Hat Creek Bioenergy facility in Burney, California and how public lands and partners are coming together to power a community. The facility is powered by woodchips which are brought by truck and then fed, 3 to 4 tons an hour, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 11 months out of the year, into the bioenergy facility and converted into electricity. (Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 01:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994934
    VIRIN: 251126-O-NM884-3175
    Filename: DOD_111509424
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Biofuels Highlight Reel 2, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

