West Biofuels Highlight Reel 2

The innerworkings at the Hat Creek Bioenergy facility in Burney, California and how public lands and partners are coming together to power a community. The facility is powered by woodchips which are brought by truck and then fed, 3 to 4 tons an hour, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 11 months out of the year, into the bioenergy facility and converted into electricity. (Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt)