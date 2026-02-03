Television spot featuring Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristine McDavid and Seaman Seth Florez that encourages Sailors to make time for physical fitness by utilizing the unmanned access hours at the N.S.A. Souda Bay Fitness Center. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristine McDavid.)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 07:15
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|994932
|VIRIN:
|260121-N-KR191-6663
|Filename:
|DOD_111509422
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 260121-SDB-Gymgoth, by PO3 Kristine McDavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
