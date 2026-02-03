(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    260121-SDB-Gymgoth

    GREECE

    01.20.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristine McDavid 

    AFN Souda Bay

    Television spot featuring Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristine McDavid and Seaman Seth Florez that encourages Sailors to make time for physical fitness by utilizing the unmanned access hours at the N.S.A. Souda Bay Fitness Center. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristine McDavid.)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 07:15
    Category: PSA
