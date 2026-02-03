MCIPAC Safe Driving Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994930" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and Sgt. Maj. Jorge Ortiz, the senior enlisted leader of MCIPAC, deliver a driving safety message to service members and their families at Camp Smedley D. Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2026. There were more than 2,000 vehicle accidents in 2025 in Okinawa, with 50 of them involving motorcycles. The team emphasized safe driving practices. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)