U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and Sgt. Maj. Jorge Ortiz, the senior enlisted leader of MCIPAC, deliver a driving safety message to service members and their families at Camp Smedley D. Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2026. There were more than 2,000 vehicle accidents in 2025 in Okinawa, with 50 of them involving motorcycles. The team emphasized safe driving practices. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 00:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|994930
|VIRIN:
|260127-F-DD647-1015
|Filename:
|DOD_111509351
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCIPAC Safe Driving Message, by LCpl Logan Mason and TSgt Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.