    MCIPAC Safe Driving Message

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.27.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason and Tech. Sgt. Lynette Rolen

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and Sgt. Maj. Jorge Ortiz, the senior enlisted leader of MCIPAC, deliver a driving safety message to service members and their families at Camp Smedley D. Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2026. There were more than 2,000 vehicle accidents in 2025 in Okinawa, with 50 of them involving motorcycles. The team emphasized safe driving practices. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 00:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 994930
    VIRIN: 260127-F-DD647-1015
    Filename: DOD_111509351
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    Driving Safety
    Defense Media Activity
    MCIPAC
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    AFN
    American Forces Network

