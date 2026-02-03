(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bachelor enlisted quarters provide housing for single service members on Guam

    GUAM

    01.26.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brayden Daniel 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz bachelor enlisted quarters are shown to incoming single service members on MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, Jan. 27, 2026. The facilities provide essential living accommodations designed to support quality of life and operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brayden Daniel)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 00:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994927
    VIRIN: 260204-M-RA094-1002
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111509306
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: GU

