    Andersen Air Force Base housing options available to incoming service members

    GUAM

    01.05.2026

    Video by Cpl. Brayden Daniel 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    Andersen Air Force Base housing options are shown for incoming service members at Andersen AFB, Guam, Jan. 6, 2026. The residences are designed to support readiness while offering a comfortable transition to life on the island. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brayden Daniel)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 00:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994923
    VIRIN: 260204-M-RA094-1001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111509296
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andersen Air Force Base housing options available to incoming service members, by Cpl Brayden Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCIPAC
    Andersen AF Base
    Camp Blaz
    USMC
    Guam
    quality of life

