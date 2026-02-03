Kadena AB General visits AFN Radio

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994916" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, commander of the 18th Wing, is radio interviewed by Navy Seaman Tyler Jackson, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Pacific, on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 9, 2026. Gallemore was joined by members of his command team and spoke about the importance of being goal oriented and maintaining a culture of fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)