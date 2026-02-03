(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.09.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, commander of the 18th Wing, is radio interviewed by Navy Seaman Tyler Jackson, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Pacific, on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 9, 2026. Gallemore was joined by members of his command team and spoke about the importance of being goal oriented and maintaining a culture of fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 23:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 994916
    VIRIN: 260109-M-YD775-1001
    Filename: DOD_111509287
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena AB General visits AFN Radio, by LCpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    AFN
    Kadena Air Base
    Department of War (DOW)

