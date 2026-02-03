U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, commander of the 18th Wing, is radio interviewed by Navy Seaman Tyler Jackson, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Pacific, on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 9, 2026. Gallemore was joined by members of his command team and spoke about the importance of being goal oriented and maintaining a culture of fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 23:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|994916
|VIRIN:
|260109-M-YD775-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111509287
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena AB General visits AFN Radio, by LCpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.