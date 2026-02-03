(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S.-Panama Strengthen Cooperation During Range-Based Training

    PANAMA

    01.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    U.S. Air Force with 824th Base Defense Squadron conduct marksmanship training with Policia Nacional de Panamá and participate in a separate tactical medical evacuation exercise in Panama, Jan. 30, 2026. The engagements support the U.S.–Panama security cooperation by strengthening partnerships, enhancing interoperability and building shared readiness through cooperative, invited training. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 23:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994913
    VIRIN: 260131-A-CM201-4215
    Filename: DOD_111509282
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S.-Panama Strengthen Cooperation During Range-Based Training, by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JSCG-P, SOUTHCOM, Interoperability, Panama, Air Force

