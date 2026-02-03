CYP Red Carpet

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 30, 2026) – The Sasebo Child Youth Program holds a Red Carpet event for the children's winter performance at the Harbor View Club onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 30, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 23:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994912
|VIRIN:
|260130-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111509265
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
