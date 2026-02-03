(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OLE 26.1 Air Assault B-roll

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. Brianna Badder 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from 3rd Mobile Brigade "Rakkasans", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct an Air Assault with the help of 101 Combat Aviation Brigade as part of Operation Lethal Eagle 26.1 on January 21, 2026 at Fort Campbell, Ky. Operation Lethal Eagle, a 21-day rigorous training exercise, is designed to train individual and collective lethality, prototype Army initiatives, and build mastery of large-scale, long-range air assault capabilities throughout the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 19:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994899
    VIRIN: 260123-A-JO777-5891
    Filename: DOD_111509062
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OLE 26.1 Air Assault B-roll, by SGT Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OLE26.1

