OLE 26.1 Air Assault B-roll

Soldiers from 3rd Mobile Brigade "Rakkasans", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct an Air Assault with the help of 101 Combat Aviation Brigade as part of Operation Lethal Eagle 26.1 on January 21, 2026 at Fort Campbell, Ky. Operation Lethal Eagle, a 21-day rigorous training exercise, is designed to train individual and collective lethality, prototype Army initiatives, and build mastery of large-scale, long-range air assault capabilities throughout the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 19:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994899
|VIRIN:
|260123-A-JO777-5891
|Filename:
|DOD_111509062
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
