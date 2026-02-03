(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    De-icing KC-135 Stratotanker

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Austin Gordon, an aerospace ground equipment specialist with the 121st Maintenance Group, de-ices a KC-135 Stratotanker at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2026. Maintainers operate from the lift of a de-ice bucket truck to ensure the aircraft’s surfaces are clear of ice and snow, preventing airflow disruptions upon takeoff and maintaining mission readiness despite freezing conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 15:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994872
    VIRIN: 260128-Z-UU033-7552
    Filename: DOD_111508792
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, De-icing KC-135 Stratotanker, by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    Air National Guard
    crew chief
    KC-135 Stratotanker

