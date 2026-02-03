De-icing KC-135 Stratotanker

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Austin Gordon, an aerospace ground equipment specialist with the 121st Maintenance Group, de-ices a KC-135 Stratotanker at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2026. Maintainers operate from the lift of a de-ice bucket truck to ensure the aircraft’s surfaces are clear of ice and snow, preventing airflow disruptions upon takeoff and maintaining mission readiness despite freezing conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)