(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 3 people 450 miles Daytona Beach

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 Hercules aircrew works alongside Motor Tanker Radiant Pride's crew to rescue three mariners aboard a 44-foot sailing vessel taking on water, 450 miles east of Daytona Beach, Feb. 1, 2026. Coast Guard Southeast District watchstanders received a notification via emergency position-indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) at approximately 3:20 p.m., alerting watchstanders that the 44-foot sailing vessel, VAIO was in distress. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 aircrew)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994870
    VIRIN: 260201-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_111508759
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue (SAR)
    EPIRB
    USCG
    United States Coast Guard
    Coast Guard Southeast District
    Coast Guard HC-130 Hurcules

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video