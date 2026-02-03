Coast Guard Rescues Mariner from Disabled Sailing Vessel off Daytona Beach

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994866" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter aircrew rescued a mariner from a disabled sailing vessel approximately 75 miles southeast of Daytona Beach, Florida, Jan. 31, 2026. The aircrew responded after receiving a personal locator beacon activation, safely hoisted the individual from the vessel and transported him to Daytona Beach International Airport, where he was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services. (U.S. Coast Guard video)