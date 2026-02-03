(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Rescues Mariner from Disabled Sailing Vessel off Daytona Beach

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kace White 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter aircrew rescued a mariner from a disabled sailing vessel approximately 75 miles southeast of Daytona Beach, Florida, Jan. 31, 2026. The aircrew responded after receiving a personal locator beacon activation, safely hoisted the individual from the vessel and transported him to Daytona Beach International Airport, where he was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater

