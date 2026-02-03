(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Semper Omnia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Slupski, a crew chief with the 121st Maintenance Group, marshals a KC-135 Stratotanker at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2026. The maintainers and civil engineers of the 121st Air Refueling Wing quickly reestablished flightline operations after winter storm Fran dumped over 10 inches of snow and brought single-digit temperatures to central Ohio. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 12:56
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 994862
    VIRIN: 260128-Z-UU033-8849
    Filename: DOD_111508602
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Semper Omnia, by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video