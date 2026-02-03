(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forest power: woodchips to electricity

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service   

    Mackenzie Castruita the Business Manager for West Biofuels explains some of the innerworkings at the Hat Creek Bioenergy facility in Burney, California and how public lands and partners are coming together to power a community. (Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 12:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994860
    VIRIN: 260129-O-NM884-8338
    Filename: DOD_111508565
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forest power: woodchips to electricity, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Forest power: woodchips to electricity

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video