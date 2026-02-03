Mackenzie Castruita the Business Manager for West Biofuels explains some of the innerworkings at the Hat Creek Bioenergy facility in Burney, California and how public lands and partners are coming together to power a community. (Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 12:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994860
|VIRIN:
|260129-O-NM884-8338
|Filename:
|DOD_111508565
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Forest power: woodchips to electricity, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Forest power: woodchips to electricity
No keywords found.