(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Truxtun (DDG 103) Departs Naval Station Norfolk for Deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anderson Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 3, 2026) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) departed Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled deployment on Feb. 3, 2026. The ship’s company includes approximately 300 Sailors, with an additional 26 embarked air wing personnel assigned to the “Valkyries” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 50. U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime ready forces to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 13:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994859
    VIRIN: 260203-N-KK394-1003
    Filename: DOD_111508555
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Truxtun (DDG 103) Departs Naval Station Norfolk for Deployment, by PO1 Anderson Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Truxtun (DDG 103)
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video