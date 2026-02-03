NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 3, 2026) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) departed Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled deployment on Feb. 3, 2026. The ship’s company includes approximately 300 Sailors, with an additional 26 embarked air wing personnel assigned to the “Valkyries” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 50. U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime ready forces to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 13:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994859
|VIRIN:
|260203-N-KK394-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111508555
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, USS Truxtun (DDG 103) Departs Naval Station Norfolk for Deployment, by PO1 Anderson Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.