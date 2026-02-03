(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ivy Sting 4 Day 6

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jacob Cruz 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division utilize Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) systems during Ivy Sting 4 on Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 2, 2026. The tactical operation center exercised NGC2 systems during Ivy Sting 4 to synchronize Soldiers with digital tools that enhance coordination across echelons and increase commander's decision making abilities on the battlefield.
    (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jacob Cruz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 12:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994858
    VIRIN: 260202-A-RE805-1001
    Filename: DOD_111508554
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivy Sting 4 Day 6, by PFC Jacob Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #TIC
    #ngc2
    NCG2, IvySting4, FortCarson, #TIC, 4th Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video