Ivy Sting 4 Day 6

Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division utilize Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) systems during Ivy Sting 4 on Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 2, 2026. The tactical operation center exercised NGC2 systems during Ivy Sting 4 to synchronize Soldiers with digital tools that enhance coordination across echelons and increase commander's decision making abilities on the battlefield.
(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jacob Cruz)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 12:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994858
|VIRIN:
|260202-A-RE805-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111508554
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
