National Guard Soldiers and Airmen conduct live fire exercises and cold weather mobility training in extreme conditions during Northern Strike 26-1 at Camp Grayling, Michigan. Exercise Northern Strike 26-1 is a Joint National Training Capability accredited, Army-sponsored, National Guard Bureau program where participants face cold-weather conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of War's Arctic strategy. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)
01.28.2026
02.03.2026
|Package
|994857
|260128-A-PV458-5498
|DOD_111508403
|00:00:30
CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|0
|0
This work, Exercise Northern Strike 26-1 Reel, by SFC Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
