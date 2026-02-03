(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Northern Strike 26-1 Reel

    CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck 

    National Guard Bureau

    National Guard Soldiers and Airmen conduct live fire exercises and cold weather mobility training in extreme conditions during Northern Strike 26-1 at Camp Grayling, Michigan. Exercise Northern Strike 26-1 is a Joint National Training Capability accredited, Army-sponsored, National Guard Bureau program where participants face cold-weather conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of War's Arctic strategy. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 11:33
    Category: Package
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Northern Strike 26-1 Reel, by SFC Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan National Gard
    Arctic Strategy
    National Guard Bereau
    NS261
    Camp Grayling

