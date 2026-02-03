(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Frigid day on the flight line

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Airman Samir Harris 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing, taxis to the runway, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2026. The maintainers and civil engineers of the 121st Air Refueling Wing quickly reestablished flightline operations after winter storm Fran dumped over 10 inches of snow and brought single-digit temperatures to central Ohio. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Ralph Branson and Airman Samir Harris)

