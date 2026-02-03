6-9 CAV Participates in NATO Winter Camp 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct mounted and dismounted maneuver operations while serving as opposing forces during NATO training exercise Winter Camp near Tapa, Estonia, Feb. 2, 2026. Soldiers from 6-9th CAV operated alongside French and British forces to enhance multinational coordination. Winter Camp enhances NATO readiness by strengthening cold-weather capabilities in support of collective defense. The participation of the U.S. Army reinforces U.S. commitment to NATO and its partners in Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Ariana Smith)