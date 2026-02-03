(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    6-9 CAV Participates in NATO Winter Camp 2026

    ESTONIA

    02.01.2026

    Video by Spc. Ariana Smith 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct mounted and dismounted maneuver operations while serving as opposing forces during NATO training exercise Winter Camp near Tapa, Estonia, Feb. 2, 2026. Soldiers from 6-9th CAV operated alongside French and British forces to enhance multinational coordination. Winter Camp enhances NATO readiness by strengthening cold-weather capabilities in support of collective defense. The participation of the U.S. Army reinforces U.S. commitment to NATO and its partners in Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Ariana Smith)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 11:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994847
    VIRIN: 260202-A-GW687-1001
    Filename: DOD_111508123
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: EE

    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    1st Cavalry Division

