    A-10C Thunderbolt II prepares for a flight within CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.28.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 75th Mission Generation Force Element prepare an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft for takeoff from a base within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2026. The 75th MGFE employs the A-10C platform to support a range of operations within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Travis Knauss)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 05:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10C Thunderbolt II prepares for a flight within CENTCOM, by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Combat Camera
    USCENTCOM
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthog
    75TH AFS

