    MNCC Team visits NAS Sigonella

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    01.27.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eloise Johnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    260128-N-XK047-2001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (Jan. 28, 2026) Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks, Commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), meets with command leadership and Sailors stationed on board Naval Air Station Sigonella to discuss and answer questions about personnel, pay, and travel, Jan. 28, 2026. Headquartered in Millington, Tennessee, MNCC oversees Human Resources Services Center, Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center, Travel Processing Center, six Transaction Service Centers, and 14 Regional Support Centers, and Navy ID card services around the globe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 04:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994844
    VIRIN: 260130-N-XK047-2001
    Filename: DOD_111508102
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT

