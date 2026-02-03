260128-N-XK047-2001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (Jan. 28, 2026) Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks, Commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), meets with command leadership and Sailors stationed on board Naval Air Station Sigonella to discuss and answer questions about personnel, pay, and travel, Jan. 28, 2026. Headquartered in Millington, Tennessee, MNCC oversees Human Resources Services Center, Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center, Travel Processing Center, six Transaction Service Centers, and 14 Regional Support Centers, and Navy ID card services around the globe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 04:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994844
|VIRIN:
|260130-N-XK047-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111508102
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MNCC Team visits NAS Sigonella, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
