MNCC Team visits NAS Sigonella

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994844" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

260128-N-XK047-2001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (Jan. 28, 2026) Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks, Commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), meets with command leadership and Sailors stationed on board Naval Air Station Sigonella to discuss and answer questions about personnel, pay, and travel, Jan. 28, 2026. Headquartered in Millington, Tennessee, MNCC oversees Human Resources Services Center, Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center, Travel Processing Center, six Transaction Service Centers, and 14 Regional Support Centers, and Navy ID card services around the globe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise Johnson)