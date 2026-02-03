U.S. Marines with 12th LCT and 1st MAW Participate in an Aerial Support Rehearsal B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, utilize U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during an aerial support rehearsal at the Central Training Area, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The training integrated aviation and ground capabilities, enhancing the rapid insertion and extraction of personnel and equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Rodney Frye)