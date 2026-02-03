(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT and 1st MAW Participate in an Aerial Support Rehearsal B-Roll

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.14.2026

    Video by Cpl. Rodney Frye 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, utilize U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during an aerial support rehearsal at the Central Training Area, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The training integrated aviation and ground capabilities, enhancing the rapid insertion and extraction of personnel and equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Rodney Frye)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 04:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994838
    VIRIN: 260115-M-AO948-1001
    Filename: DOD_111507896
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with 12th LCT and 1st MAW Participate in an Aerial Support Rehearsal B-Roll, by Cpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

