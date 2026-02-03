ARFF Physical Assessment Test

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps aircraft rescue and firefighting specialists with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, conduct their Physical Assessment Test at MCAS Miramar, California, Jan. 22, 2026. This training is crucial to sustaining a high level of readiness and proficiency to perform firefighting and rescue operations during airfield emergencies that involve aircraft, aircrew, and airfield personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Joealfred Damaso and Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)