    ARFF Physical Assessment Test

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn and Sgt. Joealfred Damaso

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps aircraft rescue and firefighting specialists with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, conduct their Physical Assessment Test at MCAS Miramar, California, Jan. 22, 2026. This training is crucial to sustaining a high level of readiness and proficiency to perform firefighting and rescue operations during airfield emergencies that involve aircraft, aircrew, and airfield personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Joealfred Damaso and Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 13:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994837
    VIRIN: 260122-M-MD139-1001
    PIN: 908765
    Filename: DOD_111507889
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARFF Physical Assessment Test, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn and Sgt Joealfred Damaso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARFF
    Marines
    firefighting
    MCAS Miramar
    physical assessment test

