U.S. Marine Corps aircraft rescue and firefighting specialists with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, conduct their Physical Assessment Test at MCAS Miramar, California, Jan. 22, 2026. This training is crucial to sustaining a high level of readiness and proficiency to perform firefighting and rescue operations during airfield emergencies that involve aircraft, aircrew, and airfield personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Joealfred Damaso and Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 13:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994837
|VIRIN:
|260122-M-MD139-1001
|PIN:
|908765
|Filename:
|DOD_111507889
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ARFF Physical Assessment Test, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn and Sgt Joealfred Damaso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
