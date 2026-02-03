Soldiers assigned to 4th Infantry Division employ Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK), Beast+, Lattice, the Sensitive But Unclassified – Encrypted (SBUE) network, and K-1000 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) during Ivy Sting 4 on Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 2, 2026. Ivy Sting 4 utilized elements from earlier Sting exercises to better integrate mobile command nodes and airspace management during distributed operations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Thomas Nguyen)
