(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Update - Yokota Powerlifting Competition - B-roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    11.17.2025

    Video by Airman Ethan Manalastas 

    AFN Tokyo

    This Pacific Update covers the Yokota Powerlifting Competition, where A1C Kainoa Bisquera, a staff member at the Samurai Fitness Center, discusses the importance of bringing the community together through the value of being fit to fight.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 00:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994833
    VIRIN: 251118-F-CV036-1001
    Filename: DOD_111507864
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update - Yokota Powerlifting Competition - B-roll Package, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video