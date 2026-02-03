This Pacific Update covers the Yokota Powerlifting Competition, where A1C Kainoa Bisquera, a staff member at the Samurai Fitness Center, discusses the importance of bringing the community together through the value of being fit to fight.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 00:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994833
|VIRIN:
|251118-F-CV036-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111507864
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update - Yokota Powerlifting Competition - B-roll Package, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.