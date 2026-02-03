(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Update - Airman For Life Program - No Graphics

    JAPAN

    11.12.2025

    Video by Airman Ethan Manalastas 

    AFN Tokyo

    This Pacific Update covers the Airman For Life Program, where Senior Airman Maria Washler, discusses the significance of the program and the skills it helps develop.

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 01:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 994830
    VIRIN: 251113-F-CV036-1001
    Filename: DOD_111507854
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update - Airman For Life Program - No Graphics, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    combatives
    air force
    SERE
    Airman For Life Program

