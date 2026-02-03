This Pacific Update covers the Airman For Life Program, where Senior Airman Maria Washler, discusses the significance of the program and the skills it helps develop.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 01:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|994830
|VIRIN:
|251113-F-CV036-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111507854
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update - Airman For Life Program - No Graphics, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.