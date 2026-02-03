(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ivy Sting 4 Broll

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2026

    Video by Spc. Aysia Hightree 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division work at the tactical operations center during Ivy Sting 4 at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 2, 2026. The tactical operation center exercised Next Generation Command and Control systems during Ivy Sting 4 by synchronizing people and digital tools that increased coordination across echelons and enable commander's ability to make decision on the battlefield. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Aysia Hightree)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 10:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994824
    VIRIN: 260202-A-PN865-1001
    Filename: DOD_111507805
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: COLORADO, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Ivy Sting 4 Broll, by SPC Aysia Hightree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #TIC
    #ngc2
    #IvySting4 #4ID #MountainPost #NGC2 #FortCarson

