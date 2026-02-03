Ivy Sting 4 Broll

Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division work at the tactical operations center during Ivy Sting 4 at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 2, 2026. The tactical operation center exercised Next Generation Command and Control systems during Ivy Sting 4 by synchronizing people and digital tools that increased coordination across echelons and enable commander's ability to make decision on the battlefield. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Aysia Hightree)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 10:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994824
|VIRIN:
|260202-A-PN865-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111507805
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
