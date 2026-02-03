Conemaugh River Lake Autumn Time-Lapses – USACE Pittsburgh District

Time-Lapses at Conemaugh River Lake during Autumn as viewed from the dam crest on the Conemaugh River.
Conemaugh River Lake is one of 16 flood damage reduction projects in the Pittsburgh District. Authorized by the Flood Control acts of 1936 and 1938, Conemaugh Dam provides flood protection for the lower Conemaugh Valley, the Kiskiminetas Valley, the lower Allegheny Valley, and the upper Ohio River Valley. Since its completion in 1952, the project has prevented more than $582 million in flood damages.
Runtime: 3 Minutes
For more information, please visit:
https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/pittsburgh/
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District imagery captured by Stacey Wyzykowski)
|11.24.2025
|02.02.2026 21:12
|B-Roll
|994823
|260106-A-GE626-1001
|DOD_111507790
|00:03:15
|PENNSYLVANIA, US
|0
|0
