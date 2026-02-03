(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Conemaugh River Lake Autumn Time-Lapses – USACE Pittsburgh District

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Video by Stacey G. Wyzykowski 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Time-Lapses at Conemaugh River Lake during Autumn as viewed from the dam crest on the Conemaugh River.

    Conemaugh River Lake is one of 16 flood damage reduction projects in the Pittsburgh District. Authorized by the Flood Control acts of 1936 and 1938, Conemaugh Dam provides flood protection for the lower Conemaugh Valley, the Kiskiminetas Valley, the lower Allegheny Valley, and the upper Ohio River Valley. Since its completion in 1952, the project has prevented more than $582 million in flood damages.

    Runtime: 3 Minutes

    For more information, please visit:
    https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/pittsburgh/

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District imagery captured by Stacey Wyzykowski)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 21:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994823
    VIRIN: 260106-A-GE626-1001
    Filename: DOD_111507790
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US

