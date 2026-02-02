(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Coast Guard K-9 Units train on USS Potomac

    OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard maritime enforcement specialists work with K-9 Chiefs Bongo and Pongo during a simulated drill aboard the USS Potomac in Oakland, California, Jan. 30, 2025. The exercise was part of preparations for a joint security task force for Super Bowl LX, scheduled for early February in Santa Clara, California. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 20:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994822
    VIRIN: 260130-G-BB085-1339
    Filename: DOD_111507752
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

