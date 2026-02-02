U.S. Coast Guard K-9 Units train on USS Potomac

U.S. Coast Guard maritime enforcement specialists work with K-9 Chiefs Bongo and Pongo during a simulated drill aboard the USS Potomac in Oakland, California, Jan. 30, 2025. The exercise was part of preparations for a joint security task force for Super Bowl LX, scheduled for early February in Santa Clara, California. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)
