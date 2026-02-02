(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RED Friday Shoutout

    JAPAN

    01.28.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Maria Washler 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keegan Bushouer, vocalist of the PACAF Band, gives a shout out to his brother, from Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 28, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Maria Washler)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 19:42
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 994819
    VIRIN: 260129-F-HI767-8899
    Filename: DOD_111507642
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED Friday Shoutout, by SrA Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    YokotaAirBase
    RememberEveryoneDeployed
    REDFriday

