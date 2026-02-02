(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crisis to Kinetic: 3d MEB Answers the Call

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jackson Ricker 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert Brodie, commanding general of the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, discusses 3rd MEB capabilities and role in maintaining a forward presence across the Indo-Pacific. 3rd MEB maintains their presence in the Pacific theater, ready to respond to crises, support allies and partners, and deter aggression to maintain a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: MECHA performed by Masterful Audio/stock.adobe.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 19:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994816
    VIRIN: 260115-M-BH827-1001
    Filename: DOD_111507612
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crisis to Kinetic: 3d MEB Answers the Call, by Sgt Jackson Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    unity
    Deterrence
    allies
    Partners
    Indo-Pacific
    Humanitarian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video