Crisis to Kinetic: 3d MEB Answers the Call

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert Brodie, commanding general of the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, discusses 3rd MEB capabilities and role in maintaining a forward presence across the Indo-Pacific. 3rd MEB maintains their presence in the Pacific theater, ready to respond to crises, support allies and partners, and deter aggression to maintain a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)



This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: MECHA performed by Masterful Audio/stock.adobe.com