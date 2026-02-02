Crisis to Kinetic: 3d MEB Answers the Call

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert Brodie, commanding general of the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, discusses 3rd MEB capabilities and role in maintaining a forward presence across the Indo-Pacific. 3rd MEB maintains their presence in the Pacific theater, ready to respond to crises, support allies and partners, and deter aggression to maintain a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: MECHA performed by Masterful Audio/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 19:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994816
|VIRIN:
|260115-M-BH827-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111507612
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
