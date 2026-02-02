(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Interview & B-roll package, Best Medic winners 2026

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    7th Infantry Division

    B-roll and interview package of Staff Sgt. Kolby Kapsner and Sgt. Matthew Winters, Combat Medics (68W), both assigned to 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. B-roll: receiving the trophy at the awards ceremony, congratulations from senior leaders at JBLM, and receiving a coin from Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general of I Corps, for their winning performance in the 2026 CSM Jack L. Clark Best Medic Competition, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash. Jan. 30, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 19:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 994815
    VIRIN: 260130-A-IP596-1095
    Filename: DOD_111507543
    Length: 00:07:09
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    7th Infantry Division
    Joint Base Lewis - McChord
    bayonet academy
    combat medic
    best medic 2026

