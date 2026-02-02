B-roll and interview package of Staff Sgt. Kolby Kapsner and Sgt. Matthew Winters, Combat Medics (68W), both assigned to 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. B-roll: receiving the trophy at the awards ceremony, congratulations from senior leaders at JBLM, and receiving a coin from Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general of I Corps, for their winning performance in the 2026 CSM Jack L. Clark Best Medic Competition, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash. Jan. 30, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 19:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|994815
|VIRIN:
|260130-A-IP596-1095
|Filename:
|DOD_111507543
|Length:
|00:07:09
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview & B-roll package, Best Medic winners 2026, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.