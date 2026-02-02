Interview & B-roll package, Best Medic winners 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll and interview package of Staff Sgt. Kolby Kapsner and Sgt. Matthew Winters, Combat Medics (68W), both assigned to 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. B-roll: receiving the trophy at the awards ceremony, congratulations from senior leaders at JBLM, and receiving a coin from Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general of I Corps, for their winning performance in the 2026 CSM Jack L. Clark Best Medic Competition, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash. Jan. 30, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)